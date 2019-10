Three juvenile males and a man who had been arrested in relation to a sexual assault investigation in Wexford have been released without charge.

On July 28, three girls aged between 15 and 17 reported that they were sexually assaulted, while one said she was raped.

The alleged assaults took place shortly after midnight that night Courtown Harbour.

Gardai have said that files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.