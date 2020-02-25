Three Irish soldiers suffer 'minor injuries' while on patrol with United Nations in Mali

Three Irish soldiers have been injured in an incident with the United Nations in Mali.

The Defence Forces said that the troops were deployed with the United Nations MINUSMA mission in Mali and were involved in an operational incident today.

They said: "While conducting a Patrol east of their base in GAO, three of our soldiers sustained minor injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded close to their convoy.

"Our personnel have received medical treatment and are safe and well and their next of kin and families have been contacted.

"The Defence Forces conducts intensive pre-deployment mission training in order to prepare our personnel for such an incident."