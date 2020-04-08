News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three Irish food businesses served with closure orders in March

By Steven Heaney
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 01:15 PM

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has served three closure orders, two prohibition orders, and a prosecution order on Irish food businesses last month.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) for breaches of food safety legislation.

Commenting on the enforcement orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, stressed the importance of complying with food safety standards that have been set to ensure the protection of consumer health, particularly in respect of food allergens:

“In March, there continued to be a number of food businesses who failed to ensure proper food safety management systems were in place.

"Filthy premises, unhygienic practices and poor pest control are all totally unacceptable.

"There are also no excuses for food businesses failing to provide accurate written allergen information for their customers.

This is a time when our health services are under unprecedented pressure due to Covid-19 and it is vital that they are not put under any additional undue pressure resulting from unsafe food practices.

"A person should be able to trust that the allergen information they get from a food business is correct and it is up to the food business to ensure that they have the appropriate procedures in place to meet this requirement.

"Failure to provide accurate allergen information can have very serious health consequences for people with food allergies.

One Prosecution order was taken by the HSE in relation to:

  • Camile Thai (Takeaway), Block 3, Unit 22, Village Green, Tallaght, Dublin 24


Under the FSAI Act, 1998, Closure orders were issued to:

  • Kebabish Tandoori, 39 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Wood Quay, Dublin 8
  • Eurospar (Closed area: rear bakery preparation kitchen, bakery storage area and adjoining lobby), Main Street, Kinnegad, Westmeath
  • And China City (Restaurant/Café), 17 Temple St, Sligo


One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998, to:

    [liHalal Food and Grocery (Butcher Shop (Retailer)), Unit 6, Trinity Court, Fonthill Road, Dublin 22


Under the FSAI Act, Two Improvement Orders were served to establishments in Dundalk, to:

  • Giovanni’s Takeaway, Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth
  • Milano’s (Restaurant/Café), 61 Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Further details of the food businesses served with enforcement orders can be found on the FSAI’s website.

