News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three Ireland ordered to make €400 charity donation for sending unlawful marketing text messages

Three Ireland ordered to make €400 charity donation for sending unlawful marketing text messages
By Tom Tuite
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 03:32 PM

Three Ireland and a pizza chain have pleaded guilty to unlawfully sending customers unwanted marketing text messages.

The telecom and internet provider and Mizzonis Pizza & Pasta Company were summoned to appear at Dublin District Court after complaints were received by the Data Protection Commission (DPC).

They pleaded guilty to breaching the EC electronic communications privacy and electronic communications regulations, an offence that can result in a €5,000 fine with a recorded criminal conviction.

However, Judge Anthony Halpin said he would spare them recorded convictions if they contributed to prosecution costs and donated money to charity.

Prosecuting solicitor Aoife O’Carroll said the DPC was proceeding with two charges and the remaining six could be withdrawn in the case of Three Ireland.

Deputy Data Protection Commissioner Tony Delaney detailed two complaints in phone company’s case. He said a woman had called Three Ireland last July to opt out of marketing texts.

There was a delay in implementing her opt out and she got three more promotional messages.

The second customer was upset having repeatedly told the firm he was opting out but the messages kept coming. He complained that he found it difficult to “extricate myself from them”.

READ MORE

RTÉ apologises to man under defamation settlement over programme about taxi industry

He received five more and complained to the DPC.

Mr Delaney agreed with defence solicitor, David Stafford, that Three Ireland had been co-operative and were able to explain how the system errors occurred.

Pleading for leniency, the solicitor said the firm was working on its system and it was hoped there would be no recurrence.

Judge Halpin noted the company had agreed to pay the prosecution costs. He said he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing the telecom company a conviction, if it donated €400 to the Little Flower Penny Dinner Charity which helps underprivileged people in Dublin city centre’s Liberties area.

The court heard a man complained that he had received an unwanted marketing text from Mizzonis Pizza & Pasta Company in March 2019. It came four years after he had ordered a pizza from one of their restaurants.

He received three more messages with various offers, the court heard.

Mr Delaney said the issue there was that no consent discussion had taken place between him and the firm. Even if he had been asked, consent for marketing messages expires after 12 months and needs to be refreshed to continue.

The pizza firm’s solicitor said the firm had been operating at a loss for the past year but has taken steps to deal with the breach.

Judge Halpin accepted the firm had shown remorse and now had an expert monitoring its database to ensure it did not happen again.

It was ordered to pay the DPC’s costs of €1,031, and to give €200 to the same charity.

Neither firm had prior convictions.

Both cases were adjourned until March 23 to confirm payment of the costs and charitable donations.

READ MORE

Man jailed for 'extremely wicked' scam that deprived elderly man of his life savings

More on this topic

'We can’t have our day again' - Judge orders videographer to refund couple for 'very poor' wedding video'We can’t have our day again' - Judge orders videographer to refund couple for 'very poor' wedding video

'Our children are lost without their dad,' says victim's wife as Cork man awaits manslaughter sentencing'Our children are lost without their dad,' says victim's wife as Cork man awaits manslaughter sentencing

Man jailed for 'extremely wicked' scam that deprived elderly man of his life savingsMan jailed for 'extremely wicked' scam that deprived elderly man of his life savings

Boy left with 'relatively minor' scar on his face from dog bite settles case for €78kBoy left with 'relatively minor' scar on his face from dog bite settles case for €78k


courtThree IrelandTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx faltersIrish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx falters

Victim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekendVictim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekend

UCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say studentsUCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say students

Secondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus caseSecondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus case


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson consults a daffodil guru to learn the best way to grow this spring favouriteDiscover the secret to daffodil success

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Tired of the same old routine sun holidays, Roisin Burke quenched her thirst for adventure with a trip to Seville’s idyllic countryside.Looking for a holiday with a difference? Try some 'off the grid' adventures

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »