Three inpatients at Cork hospital test positive for Covid-19

With reporting by David Raleigh

Mercy University Hospital Cork confirmed it is treating three inpatients who have tested positive for Covid-19 — all are associated with travel to an infected region.

A spokesman said the patients were diagnosed in the community and had a co-ordinated, planned admission to the hospital.

“The patients are in a dedicated room in the hospital where they are receiving appropriate care,” he said.

The correct protective measures have been used at all times by all staff involved in caring for these patients.

Meanwhile, at least four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated in University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A UHL spokesman said: “The emergency department at University Hospital Limerick remains open; as do the injury units in Ennis, Nenagh, and St John’s Hospital and the medical assessment units (GP referral) around the group.

“The maternity emergency unit/early pregnancy assessment unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) is operating as normal.

We are also urging the public to keep the emergency department for emergencies only; a place where priority is given to the seriously injured and ill and those whose lives may be at risk.

The UL Hospital’s Group has extended cancellation until the end of this week of almost all elective surgeries and outpatient appointments across all of its six hospitals in Limerick, Tipperary, and Clare.

A visitor ban remains in place at UHL; St John’s Hospital, Limerick; UMHL; Croom orthopaedic Hospital, Croom, Co Limerick; Nenagh General Hospital, Co Tipperary; and Ennis General Hospital, Co Clare.

A UL Hospitals Group spokesman said: “The UL Hospitals Group crisis management team has extended the measures in the interests of patient and staff safety, and we regret any inconvenience or distress caused to those patients who are affected by the cancellations.

“Those patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.”

A number of exceptions where appointments are going ahead today and tomorrow include:

Dialysis (UHL);

Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology OPD clinics; medical oncology clinics; Ward 4B appointments (UHL);

Cardiology diagnostics (UHL);

OPAT (antibiotic therapy) (UHL);

Radiology outpatients (UHL);

Fracture clinic (UHL);

Paediatrics: oncology/radiology day case/diabetes service (UHL);

Ante-natal clinic; colposcopy clinic; diabetes in pregnancy clinic; early pregnancy assessment unit; caesarean-sections and induction of labour (UMHL);

Warfarin clinic (Ennis Hospital);

Antenatal clinic (Ennis Hospital;

Elective surgery for paediatric patients (Croom Orthopaedic Hospital);

Radiology appointments (Nenagh Hospital).

