Three inmates stage protest on roof of Mountjoy Prison

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 09:25 AM

Three prisoners have spent the night on the roof of Mountjoy Prison in Dublin after breaking out.

They have since been brought down and returned to secure detention.

Prison authorities have launched an investigation after the men managed to get out of their cell block at Mountjoy yesterday evening.

A total of four prisoners attempted to climb onto the roof of a low building inside the prison walls.

One man got stuck on the way up and was taken back into custody yesterday evening by prison officers.

However, three of the men spent the night on the roof before being persuaded to come down.

It is understood the effort to get onto the roof was a protest action. All four men are now back in secure detention.

