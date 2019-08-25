Three injured after three-car collision in North County Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a three-car collision which occurred in North County Dublin yesterday.

Three people were brought to hospital after the incident which happened in Baldoyle at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics from Kilbarrack and a Rescue Tender were called to the scene.

Following the road collision, Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning to motorists to always wear a seatbelt.

It follows a road collision in west Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning which left five young men injured.

The five friends were traveling in a car which struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road at Upper Loughanure just after midnight.

None of their injuries are life-threatening and a full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardai.