News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three injured after three-car collision in North County Dublin

Three injured after three-car collision in North County Dublin
Photos: Dublin Fire Brigade.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 07:21 AM

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a three-car collision which occurred in North County Dublin yesterday.

Three people were brought to hospital after the incident which happened in Baldoyle at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics from Kilbarrack and a Rescue Tender were called to the scene.

Following the road collision, Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning to motorists to always wear a seatbelt.

It follows a road collision in west Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning which left five young men injured.

The five friends were traveling in a car which struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road at Upper Loughanure just after midnight.

None of their injuries are life-threatening and a full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardai.

READ MORE

'It can affect anyone': Jack Downey's parents hope teen's death will raise awareness about drugs

More on this topic

Five young men hospitalised after car hits wall in DonegalFive young men hospitalised after car hits wall in Donegal

Pedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in DublinPedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in Dublin

Heavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fireHeavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fire

Woman seriously injured after two-car crash in MonaghanWoman seriously injured after two-car crash in Monaghan

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Flight diverts to Shannon with suspected fire on boardFlight diverts to Shannon with suspected fire on board

Irish tug sails over a third of the way to Canada to tow crippled cargo ship to safetyIrish tug sails over a third of the way to Canada to tow crippled cargo ship to safety

Two arrested in connection with murder of Malcolm McKeownTwo arrested in connection with murder of Malcolm McKeown


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »