Three people are being treated in hospital after a three car crash in Co Louth.

It happened on Ballymakenny Road in Drogheda at around 7.45pm last night.

Nobody was seriously injured, according to initial reports.

They have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

