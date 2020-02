Three men are in Garda custody following a seizure of drugs, cash and a fake gun in Dublin.

The discovery was made after searching seven flats in the Hardwick Street area.

Cannabis herb worth €40,000 along with €3,000 of cocaine were found.

A fake gun and €4,500 in cash were also uncovered.

Three men, all aged in their 20s were arrested and taken into custody at Mountjoy Garda Station.