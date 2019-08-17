Three hospitalised following serious crash in Monaghan

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision involving two cars in County Monaghan.

The collision occurred on the R179 at Corduffkelly near Carrickmacross at around 5pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 50s, was removed by Air Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where her injuries are understood to be serious.

Her passenger, a girl in her late teens and the driver of the second car, a man in his 40s, were both taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved and local diversion are currently in place.

Investigating Gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042-9747900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

It is the third serious collision today.

Two people died in separate road accidents in County Tipperary earlier today.