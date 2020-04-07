News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three held over Belfast murder released without charge

By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 09:46 PM

Three males arrested in connection with the murder of a convicted criminal in north Belfast have been released without charge.

Two men, aged 30 and 33, and a 17-year-old boy had been questioned by detectives investigating the murder of 36-year-old Dublin man Robbie Lawlor in the Ardoyne area on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man who had also been detained was released on Monday.

The victim was shot dead at a house in Etna Drive shortly before noon on Saturday.

Lawlor had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Co Louth in January.

