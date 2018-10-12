Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three Glock guns intercepted in post from US

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 10:54 PM
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Three Glock handguns have been intercepted in postal package destined for Ireland from the US.

It emerged tonight that the Garda Special Crime Operations branch had conducted a joint operation with US Homeland Security Investigations after the detection of automatic weapons due to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force searched three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co Dublin as part of an ongoing operation relating to the seizures.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized during the course of these searches, while three people were arrested.


KEYWORDS

Gun SeizureGardai

Related Articles

Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 a year

Investigators examine online video following four deaths in shooting spree

Guns found by construction workers at building site in Dublin

Chicago suffers gun violence surge over weekend

More in this Section

Couple accused of anti-social behaviour now in emergency accommodation, court told

€500,000 jackpot work syndicate says not all colleagues were in, but everyone's wished them well

Policing Authority will 'carefully' consider how it selects officer after Charleton report

€38,000 for boy struck in mouth with toy gun in Kildare play centre


Breaking Stories

Weight stigma: five unspoken truths

From Meghan and Kate to Naomi and Cara: All the guest fashion from Princess Eugenie’s wedding

From Sweden to Germany: Christmas market breaks to book right now

Outfit choices of celebrity guests raise eyebrows among fashionistas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »