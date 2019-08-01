News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three gardaí hospitalised as they arrest man following 'assault incident' in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Three gardaí have been hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted while arresting a man in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the incident.

It happened when they responded to reports of a man with an imitation gun in Rathmines yesterday evening at around 5.30pm.

In a statement, the gardaí said: "A male in his late 20s was arrested following an assault incident on the Lower Rathmines Road at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday 31 July 2019.

"While assisting at the scene of a road traffic accident, the male allegedly assaulted numerous members of gardaí and displayed an imitation firearm before being arrested and detained at Rathmines Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Three garda members attended St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing."

GardaicrimeTOPIC: Gardai

