News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three DUP MLAs fined over failing to declare donations within set time frame

Three DUP MLAs fined over failing to declare donations within set time frame
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Three DUP MLAs have been fined after failing to declare a donation within the set time frame.

Jonathan Buckley, Michelle McIlveen and William Humphrey have each been fined £200 (€218) by the Electoral Commission.

They were found to have failed to report a donation within 30 days.

All three paid their fines in early July.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission said it has also concluded three investigations into failures to comply with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendum Act (PPERA) by three regulated donees, relating to donations accepted prior to July 1 2017.

It has imposed penalties of £250 (€272), £300 (€327) and £600 (€654) on these three regulated donees. The deadline for payment or appeal is September 9 2019.

The commission is unable to disclose any information concerning donations to Northern Ireland recipients made prior to July 1 2017.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, has urged the law to be changed to allow the disclosure of this information.

“We regret that we remain unable to disclose information about donations prior to July 2017,” she said.

“We continue to urge the UK Government to bring forward legislation that will enable us to publish information on donations from January 2014.

“This would give transparency and confidence to voters in Northern Ireland.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Fermanagh bomb 'a determined, well planned, murderous attack', says UUP member

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

'These are not toys' - Donegal gardaí 'have serious concerns' over rise in children driving quads on roads'These are not toys' - Donegal gardaí 'have serious concerns' over rise in children driving quads on roads

Volunteers asked to stay away from river search for missing schoolboy in UKVolunteers asked to stay away from river search for missing schoolboy in UK

Ed Sheeran failed music college courseEd Sheeran failed music college course

donationsDUP

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance on how to cope when your husband is pushing boundaries.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »