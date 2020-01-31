News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three children found dead at their Dublin home to be laid to rest

Three children found dead at their Dublin home to be laid to rest
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 06:56 AM

Three young children found dead at their home in Dublin will be laid to rest later.

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were discovered on Friday.

A Mass of the Angels will be held for the siblings at the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Their father Andrew is set to give the eulogy at the private service.

The three children were found dead in a house in Parson’s Court (Family/PA)
The three children were found dead in a house in Parson’s Court (Family/PA)

He previously spoke of his devastation and grief at their deaths.

He said Conor, Darragh and Carla all had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them.

A funeral notice described them as “cherished children” who are “sorrowfully missed by everyone”.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson’s Court in Newcastle, has been charged with their murders.

She appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday evening and was remanded in custody until next Wednesday.

More on this topic

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Mother Deirdre Morley charged with murdering her three childrenMother Deirdre Morley charged with murdering her three children

Gardaí charge woman in her 40s in connection with deaths of three childrenGardaí charge woman in her 40s in connection with deaths of three children

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of three children in Dublin remains in custodyWoman arrested on suspicion of murder of three children in Dublin remains in custody


DublinTOPIC: McGinley Tragedy

More in this Section

Cork Mayors honoured in school muralCork Mayors honoured in school mural

Woman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bikeWoman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bike

Centenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtainCentenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain

Leaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stageLeaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stage


Lifestyle

Ignorance is bliss – right up until you’re in your overdraft.8 things you always forget to budget for when you go on holiday

They will save you loads of time and money too.6 sustainable items to buy once and use for years

The last time Fontaines DC played in Cork, they were very much an emerging bandScene + Heard: Fontaines DC to return to Cork in May

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »