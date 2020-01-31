Three children found dead at their Dublin home to be laid to rest

Three young children found dead at their home in Dublin will be laid to rest later.

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were discovered on Friday.

A Mass of the Angels will be held for the siblings at the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Their father Andrew is set to give the eulogy at the private service. The three children were found dead in a house in Parson’s Court (Family/PA)

He previously spoke of his devastation and grief at their deaths.

He said Conor, Darragh and Carla all had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them.

A funeral notice described them as “cherished children” who are “sorrowfully missed by everyone”.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson’s Court in Newcastle, has been charged with their murders.

She appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday evening and was remanded in custody until next Wednesday.