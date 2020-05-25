News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three charged in relation to death of Irish teen in Australia

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Three men are due in court in Australia today charged in relation to the death of an Irish teenager at the weekend.

19-year-old Cian English fell to his death from an apartment balcony in the country's Gold Coast on Saturday.

The body of the teenager was discovered at the foot of the View Avenue complex at Surfer's Paradise by a passerby at around 3.15am.

Police believe Mr English fell from the fourth floor while trying to escape three men who were attempting to rob him at knifepoint.

Three suspects, aged 18, 20 and 22, were later tracked down, arrested and charged with one count of murder and armed robbery.

The 18-year-old will appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court while the two others will appear at Brisbane Magistrate's Court.

The teenager's family, who are believed to be from Carlow, had moved to Australia around five years ago.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance if needed.

