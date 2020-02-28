News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone
By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 09:18 AM

Three people have been charged in relation to a disturbance at a funeral that involved people armed with hatchets.

The three males, aged 17, 22 and 32, are charged with several offences including possessing an offensive weapon and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

They were arrested after scuffles broke out at the service at St Mary’s Church on the Melmount Road in Strabane, Co Tyrone on Thursday morning.

The incident is understood to have involved members of the Travelling community.

Police were swiftly on the scene when trouble broke out, having received intelligence that there was the potential for disorder at the funeral.

Officers seized a large haul of weapons, including machetes, hatchets and other bladed weapons.

It is understood some of the weapons were concealed on some of the people involved in the fracas, while others were stashed in vans parked outside the church.

Some of the chaotic scenes were broadcast on the church’s live webcam stream of the service.

Mourners were seen running for the exit amid screaming.


Strabane

More in this Section

Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city houseArmed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail CentreRevenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

Man charged with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods to appear in courtMan charged with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods to appear in court


Lifestyle

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

How toned is your pelvic floor? If you live in France, it’s likely to be very toned. In Ireland, perhaps not so much.Big squeeze: Why pelvic floor exercises are essential for women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »