Three cars attempt to box in Garda patrol car at county Louth border crossing

Gardai in county Louth are investigating after three cars were involved in an apparent attempt to box in a patrol car near the border.

It happened at Cornamucklagh, Omeath which is one of the border crossing points in county Louth . There are increased regular checkpoints there and at other locations along the border due to Covid-19.

It is the third incident close to or at the same border checkpoint at Cornamucklagh in recent weeks. In the other incidents, what sounded like gunfire was heard in the vicinity.

The Garda Press Office said, ‘Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at 12:30am on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at Cornamucklagh, Omeath, County Louth.

‘Three vehicles were involved and left the area. Assistance was sought from other Garda units and the PSNI, there was no further sightings of the offending vehicles. Investigations are ongoing.’

Sources say the three vehicles tried to box in the Garda patrol car for a short period of time.

The GRA representative for Louth, Gda Derek O’Donoghue said, “I have grave concerns for the welfare of the Garda members who were in the patrol car at the time.”

“This is a Garda operational matter and I am unable to comment further. However the safety and welfare of the Gardai is of the upmost concern at all times,” he added.