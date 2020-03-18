Three arrests in Dublin hit-and-run probe

Three young men have been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run last week.

Jacqueline McGovern, aged 54, was one of two women struck by a car that had been used as a getaway vehicle after a robbery in Dalkey, south Dublin.

The special needs teacher suffered fatal injuries when the car mounted a footpath she and her friend were walking on along Avondale Road, Killiney, just after 9pm on March 10.

Her friend’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Three men, who had earlier carried out an armed robbery at the Centra shop on Barnhill Road in Dalkey, were in the car at the time.

They abandoned the vehicle at the scene, before fleeing on foot.

Gardaí quickly identified potential suspects, aided by evidence in the car.

This is thought to include blood stains from some of the men after the collision.

A major operation was put in place by investigating gardaí at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and three arrests took place on this morning.

In the first arrests, two men, both aged in their 20s, were picked up as part of the investigation.

They were detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows for a maximum custody period of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

Later, a third man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested. He was also detained at Dundrum station under the same legislation.

*Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 666 5000; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111