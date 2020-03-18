News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrests in Dublin hit-and-run probe

Three arrests in Dublin hit-and-run probe
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Three young men have been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run last week.

Jacqueline McGovern, aged 54, was one of two women struck by a car that had been used as a getaway vehicle after a robbery in Dalkey, south Dublin.

The special needs teacher suffered fatal injuries when the car mounted a footpath she and her friend were walking on along Avondale Road, Killiney, just after 9pm on March 10.

Her friend’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Three men, who had earlier carried out an armed robbery at the Centra shop on Barnhill Road in Dalkey, were in the car at the time.

They abandoned the vehicle at the scene, before fleeing on foot.

Gardaí quickly identified potential suspects, aided by evidence in the car. 

This is thought to include blood stains from some of the men after the collision.

A major operation was put in place by investigating gardaí at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and three arrests took place on this morning.

In the first arrests, two men, both aged in their 20s, were picked up as part of the investigation.

They were detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows for a maximum custody period of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

Later, a third man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested. He was also detained at Dundrum station under the same legislation.

*Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 666 5000; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

More on this topic

Kevin Sheehy's partner: ‘Our girl will know how much you love her’Kevin Sheehy's partner: ‘Our girl will know how much you love her’

Teen crime figure linked to hit-and-run killingTeen crime figure linked to hit-and-run killing

Man hospitalised following hit and run in EnnisMan hospitalised following hit and run in Ennis

Toddler hospitalised after hit-and-runToddler hospitalised after hit-and-run


TOPIC: Hit and Run

More in this Section

UCC confirms second coronavirus caseUCC confirms second coronavirus case

Court approves €35k payment to family of man who died after medical procedureCourt approves €35k payment to family of man who died after medical procedure

Belfast pharmacy builds glass partition to protect against Covid-19Belfast pharmacy builds glass partition to protect against Covid-19

Landlords group calls on Govt to put tenants affected by Covid-19 onto HAP schemeLandlords group calls on Govt to put tenants affected by Covid-19 onto HAP scheme


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »