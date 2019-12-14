News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in Dublin

Three arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in Dublin
Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 08:20 PM

A man in his early 40s has been charged and will appear in court at a later date after rival protest groups came face to face outside the Dáil this afternoon.

Three people were arrested during the protest.

An 18-year-old man and a woman in her late 30s will be dealt with by adult caution.

One side said they were there to protect free speech while the other said they were rallying against racism and the "politics of hate".

At least 300 people gathered on Kildare Street earlier this afternoon for a rally and carol-singing in protest against racism and hate speech.

Addressing the group, MC Tony Groves said it was a positive protest.

"We are here to talk about care, love, hope and joy because hate grows in the dark, fear will fill a void," said Mr Groves.

They were met by a rival group of up to 120, which flew the banners of Yellow Vests Ireland and the political party Renua.

Barrister Tracey O'Mahoney, who was part of that group, claimed the government's review of hate crime legislation would destroy free speech.

"This new working definition is going to be based on a perception test so whether or not you are going to be charged with a hate crime will be determined based on the belief of the alleged victim," said Ms O'Mahoney.

But RISE TD Paul Murphy said the question of free speech was just a ruse.

"This is, for the far right, just another fig leaf to mobilise on and really what they are about is to get as big as possible and to try and get a pool of people to recruit from," said Deputy Murphy.

READ MORE

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

More on this topic

Animal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarketAnimal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarket

Mob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in BaghdadMob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in Baghdad

Anti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in BrightonAnti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in Brighton

Protestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continueProtestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continue


TOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

Husband and wife missing from Portmarnock since TuesdayHusband and wife missing from Portmarnock since Tuesday

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of DonegalRescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

Man arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbingMan arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbing

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4PeaceTwo arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace


Lifestyle

Want to be cultured this Christmas? From TV to podcasts to books, Ed Power has the definite list of everything you missed this year - so you can curl up on the couch and catch upThe definite list of everything you missed this year

Artist Ciara Rodgers teaches older people how to rediscover their creativity and regain confidence, says Rowena WalshBrush with art: Discovering your creative side in later life

Furniture, paintings, jewellery and silver are on offer at James Adam in Dublin, writes Des O’SullivanAll set for home run: See what's on offer at the James Adam sale in Dublin

It’s not too late to hunt out a unique gift. Des O’Sullivan previews sales in the lead-up to the festive seasonA flurry of auctions in Munster sets the scene for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »