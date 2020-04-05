News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested in Tallaght seizure of drugs valued at €140,000

A 30 year old woman and two men - aged 28 and 37 - were arrested. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 01:53 PM

Gardaí are questioning three people in connection with a €140,000 drugs seizure in Dublin.

2kg of suspected cocaine was found after two cars were stopped on the N81 in Tallaght last night.

A 30 year old woman and two men - aged 28 and 37 - were arrested during the operation targetting serious and organised crime.

They are being questioned at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations and were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a breach of the provisions of section 15, Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

The two men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who leads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána said:

"We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with.

"This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”

Investigations are continuing.

