Three arrested in operation targeting dissident republicanism

By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:53 PM

Three men have been arrested by gardai targeting dissident republicanism.

Two are aged in their 40s and one in his 50s.

They were detained in the midlands area and are being held in Dublin.

This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Siochana determination to ensure the security of our state.

The Special Detective Unit was supported by the Emergency Response Unit and other National Units during the arrest operation.

It remains a live operation and further searches are being carried out by the Special Detective Unit supported by the Divisional Search team and the Garda Dog Unit.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security, said: “This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Siochana determination to ensure the security of our state, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation.

“All of An Garda Siochanas’ specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the state continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time.”

