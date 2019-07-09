Three arrested in early morning raid in Kilkenny halting site

Three people have been arrested as part of an early-morning raid by gardaí at a halting site in Kilkenny City this morning.

Up to 30 gardaí were involved in the operation, which commenced shortly after 7am today. Six search warrants were executed.

Uniformed gardaí and plainclothes detectives raided the Wetlands Halting Site, to the west of the city, as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity.

Three people remain in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Further searches and arrested are anticipated throughout the morning in other locations.