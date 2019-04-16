NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three arrested in Donegal in organised crime gang probe

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 10:57 PM

Three men have been arrested in Donegal in an investigation into a Romanian organised crime gang, Garda have said.

Three Romanian men, aged 24, 25 and 31, were arrested following the search of a house in Letterkenny this morning.

Some of the items seized during the search of a house in Letterkenny (Garda/PA)

Garda described the operation as “part of an ongoing investigation into a Romanian organised crime group” which is believed to also impact on the North.

A large quantity of fraud paraphernalia was uncovered in the search.

Suspected cloned credit cards, credit cards issued in false names, bank account details, false Romanian identity documents, credit card machines, till rolls and a number of suspected stolen Irish and UK passports and driving licences, along with two cars bought on finance obtained on bank accounts opened in false names, were seized.

Some of the items seized by the Garda (Garda/PA)

A Garda spokesman said much of the seized items relate to suspected frauds in the North, adding that officers are working with Europol and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The three arrested men are being detained at Letterkenny and Milford Garda stations.

- Press Association

