Three arrested in Cork as suspected stolen bikes recovered by gardaí

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 01:21 PM

As part of a recent operation in relation to the theft and sale of bicycles in the Mallow District, gardaí have arrested three men (two in their 20s and one in his 30s) and seized suspected drugs and stolen bicycles.

As part of the operation, gardaí have increased patrols in the Castlepark area of Mallow where a number of bicycles have been stolen recently.

Whilst on patrol in the early hours of Sunday, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in Castlepark Avenue.

The driver was arrested and charged in relation to road traffic offences. He has since appeared before the courts.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí carried out a search at a house in Maple Square, Mallow and seized five bicycles believed to be stolen.

Suspected cannabis and cocaine with an estimated value of €3,000 was also seized and will now be sent for analysis.

One of the recovered bicycles is valued at €3,500.

Two men were arrested at the scene and detained at Mallow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have both since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Speaking at Mallow Station today, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt John Kelly said: "Last year we launched the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign which was focused on raising awareness for better bicycle security.

We would advise that you spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike of two locks and lock your bike tightly to an immovable object

"Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it forever and to lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible," Sgt Kelly added.

"I would also ask that if anyone who has had their bicycle stolen recently and has not reported it to Garda, to do so. We regularly post photos of bicycles we’ve recovered on the Garda website www.garda.ie to try and reunite them with the owner."

This story originally appeared in the Evening Echo.


