Three arrested in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Polish father of two who was killed by a machete-wielding gang of masked men at his home in Cork last summer.

Two Polish men and a Latvian national were arrested in Ballincollig and Togher in Cork city today for questioning in relation to the murder of the father of two Mikolaj Wilk. They are being detained at Gurranabraher and the Bridewell Garda Stations in Cork and can be held for up to seven days.

The men, who were arrested at three separate locations, are being questioned on suspicion of facilitating and supporting an organised crime gang whom gardaí suspect were behind the murder. The men are all in their thirties.

Mr Wilk (35) died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon associated with a traumatic brain injury.

Mikolaj Wilk

He received extensive wounds to his body when he was set upon at his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork on June 20, 2018.

At his inquest late last year Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said the body was identified to her as that of Mr Wilk of Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig Co Cork.

The GRA has previously confirmed that 15 gardaí have received counselling since they saw the murder scene.

A Go Fund Me page set up for Elzbieta Wilk, the widow of the deceased and the couple's children raised thousands of euro. The family have since returned to Poland.

In late June nine vehicles and seven properties in Cork were searched as part of the probe into the murder of Mr Wilk. Phones and computers were also seized.

Mrs Wilk had to undergo tendon surgery after one of her hands was cut by a machete during the attack. Three of her fingers were almost severed in the attack.

Mikolaj Wilk was a popular local gardener who ran his own firm H&S Services having been based in Ireland for over a decade.

Two remembrance masses have been held since his death at the St Augustine's Church in Cork city centre and in the Church of St Mary and St John.

It is understood the funeral of the deceased was held in his native Poland.

Mr Wilk grew up in Poznan in Poland and was not known either to gardaí or to police in his own country. There is no known motive for the murder.