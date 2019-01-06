NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three arrested in connection with cannabis seizure in Mayo

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 09:15 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Three men have been arrested and cannabis plants were seized in Mayo.

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Mayo, two houses were searched in Killasser, Swinford at 6pm yesterday.

Cannabis plants at different stages of growth were seized. They have an estimated street value of over €300,000.

Three men, aged 44, 27 and 23, were arrested at the scene in connection with this investigation.

They are currently detained at Ballina Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 - Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are continuing.


