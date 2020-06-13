News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrested in connection with armed hijacking and robbery in Limerick

By David Raleigh
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 10:05 PM

Gardaí investigating an armed hijacking of a van carrying a large sum of cash and valuable car parts last year, are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the arrest of a number of suspects.

It emerged this evening that a male was arrested last Tuesday and remains in custody at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick in connection with the long-running investigation.

It also emerged that a man and a woman were arrested last Sunday and Monday as part of the same probe, and later released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.

The white van was hijacked at Connolly’s Cross, Caherconlish, Co Limerick, on September 11, 2019.

Garda sources this evening revealed three persons were arrested in connection with the hijacking and robbery by a masked gang of four.

The UK registered van was traveling in the Caherconlish area around 3pm on the day when it was hijacked by four men wearing balaclavas who were travelling in a black coloured BMW Series 1 car.

The male van driver was threatened and ordered to leave the vehicle but sustained no injuries.

The van was located later that evening in Kilcoman, Co Tipperary, via an in-built GPS tracking system that had previously been installed.

The van had travelled to garages throughout the morning, delivering and collecting valuable car parts, including catalytic converters.

This evening a Garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí “arrested three persons as part of this investigation”.

“At approximately 3pm on Wednesday 11th September 2019, a van containing a large sum of cash and other items, was hijacked by a number of persons armed with screwdrivers and a firearm.

“On Sunday 7th June 2020 and Monday 8th June 2020, a man and woman in their 30s were arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station and Roxboro Road Garda Stations respectively under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

“They have both since been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“On Tuesday 9th June 2020, a man in his late teens was arrested and he is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” the spokesman said.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

