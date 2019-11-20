News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrested following search in Limerick which unearthed two handguns

File image of Gardai
By David Raleigh
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 01:34 PM

Gardai sources in Limerick say they believe they have “prevented” loss of life in the city after recovering two handguns in a house last night.

Detectives, supported by armed gardai, carried out a planned raid on a house in Ballynanty around 7.30pm.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 20s, and a boy aged in his latest teens were arrested in connection with the investigation.

The two handguns will be sent to Garda Ballistics section at Garda HQ, in Dublin, for certification.

Garda Ballistics officers will also test the firearms to see if they have been used in any previous attempts on life or past murders.

A garda spokesman said a “search carried out by Detectives of Mayorstone Garda station assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit members and Regional Armed Support Unit” had “seized two firearms during a search of a house under warrant in Ballynanty in the north side of Limerick City”.

“Three men (50s, 20s and a teenager) were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station where they are all detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.”

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

