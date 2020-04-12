Three arrested following public order incidents in Cavan

Gardaí have arrested three men following a number of public order incidents in Cavan.

The incidents occurred at Ballinagh in the early hours of this morning.

All three men were detained at Cavan Garda Station.

One of the men, in his early 20s, coughed at a Garda and stated he had coronavirus.

The man has been charged in connection with this in addition to the public order incidents.

A man in his late teens has been charged with public order offences while a man, aged in his 40s, was released with an adult caution.

The two men charged will appear before a special sitting of Cavan Circuit Court this morning.