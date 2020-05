Three men have been arrested following the death of an Irish teenager in Australia.

19-year-old Cian English, originally from Carlow, died after falling from an apartment balcony.

Cian's family moved to Australia five years ago.

Police say Cian was killed after falling from the fourth floor of a complex in the Brisbane area while being pursued at knifepoint.

The arrested men, aged 18, 20 and 22 have been charged with murder.