News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrested following Belfast stabbing

Three arrested following Belfast stabbing
By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 09:44 AM

Three men have been arrested following a stabbing in Belfast.

A 29-year-old man has been left in a critical condition in hospital following the attack.

The incident occurred in the Ardglen Place area in the north of the city on Sunday night.

He was stabbed in the arm and back.

Two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesman has urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can assist the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101.

READ MORE

Firearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co Limerick

More on this topic

Firearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co LimerickFirearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co Limerick

Two men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raidTwo men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raid

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Dundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuitDundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuit


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’

‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes

Food banks delivering for those most in needFood banks delivering for those most in need


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks ahead at the best things to watch this weekFive TV shows for the week ahead

Frank O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s bookshop O’Connell St., Limerick. Main picture: Emma Jervis/ Press 22We Sell Books: O’Mahony’s Booksellers a long tradition in the books business

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »