Three arrested by gardaí investigating Waterford shooting

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 06:49 PM

Gardaí investigating a shooting in Waterford have arrested three people.

On Monday, a man in his 40s was approached near Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road and shot a number of times.

The man was rushed to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is understood to be critical.

Investigating gardaí have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

A woman, 27, is detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, are detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All are being held in custody at Waterford Garda Station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

