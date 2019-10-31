News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested as semi-automatic pistol seized following search of vehicle in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition following a search in Dublin.

At around 9.30pm on Wednesday, members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Gardaí in Security & Intelligence, stopped a vehicle on Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5 during the course of operational activity.

Following a search of the vehicle, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were seized.

Three men, who were occupants of the vehicle, were arrested pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The men, aged 53, 24 and 23 are currently being detained at Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations.

"Recent arrest of suspects and the seizure of a firearm yesterday, by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs on Tuesday and a significant quantity of cash a number of days earlier, reflects the Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts to effectively tackle organised crime," said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

