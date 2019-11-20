News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested as gardaí seize two firearms in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 07:50 AM

Gardaí have seized two firearms in a search in Limerick.

Gardaí in Mayorstone carried out the search of a house under warrant in Ballynanty in the north side of the city.

The search was carried out last night, at around 7.30pm, by Detectives of Mayorstone Garda Station assisted by the Divisional Drug unit members and Regional Armed Support Unit.

Two men, in their 50s and 20s, and a teenager were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station where they are all detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí have said investigations ongoing.

