Three arrested as gardaí seize €900,000 worth of drugs in Louth

Gardaí have seized €900,000 worth of drugs and arrested three people in Louth.

The operation was carried out today as part of ongoing intelligence led investigations associated with the Joint Agency Task Force.

During the operation attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, two vehicles were intercepted simultaneously at around 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

Cocaine and cannabis was seized along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car.

Two men - aged 41 and 33 - and one woman, 33, were arrested.

They are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said follow up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, in the course of which gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.

They said that investigations are ongoing.