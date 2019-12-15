News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three arrested as gardaí seize €900,000 worth of drugs in Louth

Three arrested as gardaí seize €900,000 worth of drugs in Louth
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 08:08 PM

Gardaí have seized €900,000 worth of drugs and arrested three people in Louth.

The operation was carried out today as part of ongoing intelligence led investigations associated with the Joint Agency Task Force.

During the operation attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, two vehicles were intercepted simultaneously at around 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

Cocaine and cannabis was seized along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car.

Two men - aged 41 and 33 - and one woman, 33, were arrested.

They are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said follow up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, in the course of which gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.

They said that investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Cyclist who died in Luas collision named as Labour Youth leader

More on this topic

37% of Mountjoy inmates on methadone37% of Mountjoy inmates on methadone

Minister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in DublinMinister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in Dublin

Deaths linked to drug use have reached a new high - latest figuresDeaths linked to drug use have reached a new high - latest figures

Children as young as 10 being groomed for drugs trade in DublinChildren as young as 10 being groomed for drugs trade in Dublin


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of DonegalRescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

Man arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbingMan arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbing

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4PeaceTwo arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace

Gardaí investigate after human skull found in KerryGardaí investigate after human skull found in Kerry


Lifestyle

It can be considered offensive by some but generally the word ‘tinker’ is not considered rude says the Traveller’s advocacy group Pavee Point. Over time the term became synonymous with ‘Traveller’ and it is this which is current today.The Islands of Ireland: Tinkering with the past on Tinker’s Island in West Cork

Dr Naomi Lavelle explores some questions about walking upside-downAppliance of Science: Could humans copy insects' ability to walk upside-down?

Emer Corridan is the general manager at the award-winning four-star, Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry.You've Been Served: Emer Corridan, general manager at Cahernane House, Killarney

Dr. Altona Myers is a dental surgeon and member of the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics. Her clinic, FacialRejuve is a modern, friendly, doctor owned and operated aesthetic clinic specialising in Facial Rejuvenation, located in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.School Daze: The power of education

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »