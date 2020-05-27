News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested as gardaí seize €700,000 in cash and drugs in searches

Picture via Gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Three men have been arrested and €700,000 in cash has been seized by gardaí following a number of searches.

Gardaí said that at around 6pm yesterday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle on Collins Avenue, Dublin 9.

In the course of a search they seized a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €400,000.

Two men, aged 53 and 29, were subsequently “arrested on suspicion of having committed organised crime related offences and are currently detained at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations, pursuant to organised crime related legislation,” gardaí said.

They said that additional searches were undertaken at premises in Dublin and Meath with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit resulting in another seizure of cash, believed to be in the region of €300,000.

Gardaí added: “A quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs, including cocaine and MDMA tablets, with an estimated street value of €30,000 was also seized. 

Picture via Gardaí
Picture via Gardaí

“A male, aged 22 years, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station, pursuant to drug trafficking related legislation.”

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said: "An Garda Síochána’s activities undertaken through Special Crime Operations with an aim of dismantling particular organised crime organisations continues.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau of cash, believed to be associated with organised crime, to an estimated value of €700,000, bringing to over €2 million the amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is an important achievement designed to impact significantly on particular OCGs”. 

