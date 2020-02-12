News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested after gardaí seize €100k in Dublin

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Over €100,000 has been seized and three people have been arrested after gardaí intercepted two cars in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí targeting serious and organised crime stopped the vehicles on the Naas Road in Dublin 12 and found what is described as a substantial amount of cash.

A man in his 40s, and two women in their 20s and 30s were arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering.

In follow up searches, gardaí discovered more cash, with the total amount now over €100,000.

The three people arrested are being detained at Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

