Thousands told not to drink tap water in Cavan

Thousands of people in Cavan have been told not to drink their tap water.

It comes after high levels of manganese was found in the Bailieborough public water supply.

Up to 7,785 homes and businesses are affected in Bailieborough, Killinkere, Virginia, Crossbane, and Mullagh.

People are also being warned that boiling the water will not make it safe, and not to use it to feed babies.

Extra water tankers added in Bailieborough, Virginia & Mullagh as a result of the Do Not Consume Notice issued on the Bailieborough Public Water Supply. Full details at https://t.co/Yc8rNpDm5e. Remember BOILING WATER FROM THE COLD KITCHEN TAP DOES NOT MAKE IT SAFE TO DRINK. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 14, 2019

Irish Water said they will put water tankers in place from 1pm today for customers.