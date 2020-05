Thousands take part in Sunrise Appeal for Pieta House

Thousands of people have taken part in this morning's Sunrise Appeal for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Many of us shared the sunrise at the sea. Nice to do it together. #DarknessIntoLight #DIL2020 pic.twitter.com/PrHYW7h8NG May 9, 2020

The annual Darkness Into Light event - which over 250,000 people were expected to attend - could not go ahead this year.

The most beautiful sunrise of 2020. Thinking of all those we have lost, and all those who are still here beside us. 💛 #DarknessIntoLight #DILSunriseAppeal #DIL2020 pic.twitter.com/V7XVTjvvMp — Aoife (@aoif1981) May 9, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an overall budget shortfall of more than €6.5m for the charity.

Pieta's Tom McEvoy is encouraging anyone who got up at dawn for the Sunrise Appeal to share their photos.

He says: "Go on to Darknessintolight.ie. It's a lovely website we have set up a lovely app on it as well where you can load up your photos, your special selfie photos of perhaps where you are, at this time and share with others.

"It is a whole site of hope, hopefully that we are going to see on our website Darknessintolight.ie and perhaps if you could make a donation on that."