News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Thousands take part in Sunrise Appeal for Pieta House

Thousands take part in Sunrise Appeal for Pieta House
A view of Dublin on the morning of Darkness into light. Picture: Kelvin Hughes.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Thousands of people have taken part in this morning's Sunrise Appeal for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

The annual Darkness Into Light event - which over 250,000 people were expected to attend - could not go ahead this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an overall budget shortfall of more than €6.5m for the charity.

Pieta's Tom McEvoy is encouraging anyone who got up at dawn for the Sunrise Appeal to share their photos.

He says: "Go on to Darknessintolight.ie. It's a lovely website we have set up a lovely app on it as well where you can load up your photos, your special selfie photos of perhaps where you are, at this time and share with others.

"It is a whole site of hope, hopefully that we are going to see on our website Darknessintolight.ie and perhaps if you could make a donation on that."

READ MORE

'Trapped' asylum-seekers can isolate in Dublin hotel - NPHET

More on this topic

Miriam Margolyes faces backlash for saying she wanted UK Prime Minister ‘to die’Miriam Margolyes faces backlash for saying she wanted UK Prime Minister ‘to die’

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork U-12 camogie team produce emotional video in support of frontline staff Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork U-12 camogie team produce emotional video in support of frontline staff

Call for 'full inquiry' into cluster of deaths at Dundalk nursing homeCall for 'full inquiry' into cluster of deaths at Dundalk nursing home

Meat factories to receive HSE guidance on Covid-19Meat factories to receive HSE guidance on Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up