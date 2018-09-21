Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thousands still without power as more stormy weather possible this weekend

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 06:51 AM

Met Éireann says further stormy conditions could be in store over the weekend.

But it says weather conditions are looking disturbed with the jet stream currently over Ireland - and there is the potential for storm development close to and over Ireland.

ESB Networks are working to reconnect the last few thousand of homes left without power by Storm Ali.

Crews are on the road again this morning as they try to restore electricity to the last remaining homes, farms and businesses impacted by Wednesday's storm.

The majority of the affected customers are based in Tuam, Mullingar, Cavan and Longford.

Meanwhile, Luas operator Transdev says services on the Green Line are back to normal this morning, after engineers repaired faults caused by high winds.

The UK is set to be battered by winds of up to 112 kph as Storm Bronagh prepares to make its presence felt in the aftermath of Storm Ali.

The second named storm of the season will miss much of Ireland however Wales and parts of England will be affected today, with level yellow warnings in place for both wind and rain.


