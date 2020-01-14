News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands remain without power this morning in aftermath of Storm Brendan

Business premises and homes in Lahinch Co Clare were pounded by high seas stirred up by Storm Brendan despite the construction of extensive flood defences comprising hundreds of tonnes of rock armour. Picture: Press 22.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 07:24 AM

Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning following Storm Brendan.

Its strong winds and heavy rain caused power cuts, fallen trees and flooding when it hit yesterday.

The ESB says up to 50,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power at the peak of yesterday's storm.

That's now reduced significantly as crews worked late into the night to restore electricity to those affected.

The ESB says some areas remain without power this morning, but they hope to have everyone's back today:

"This morning we have restored power to about 100,000 homes, families and businesses across the country, predominately overnight in the north-west and south-east," said Derek Hynes of the ESB.

"We are going to be working really hard across all day today and we are really confident we will have power back to everybody by this evening."

Winds gusted at speeds of up to 135km/h in some parts of the country, which brought trees down, while a combination of storm surges and high tides also led to localised flooding.

Ferry sailings and some flights were also cancelled.

Storm Brendan: Man injured after being trapped beneath gate in Clare

