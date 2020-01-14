Thousands remain without power this morning in aftermath of Storm Brendan

Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning following Storm Brendan.

Its strong winds and heavy rain caused power cuts, fallen trees and flooding when it hit yesterday.

The ESB says up to 50,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power at the peak of yesterday's storm.

That's now reduced significantly as crews worked late into the night to restore electricity to those affected.

The ESB says some areas remain without power this morning, but they hope to have everyone's back today:

"This morning we have restored power to about 100,000 homes, families and businesses across the country, predominately overnight in the north-west and south-east," said Derek Hynes of the ESB.

"We are going to be working really hard across all day today and we are really confident we will have power back to everybody by this evening."

Winds gusted at speeds of up to 135km/h in some parts of the country, which brought trees down, while a combination of storm surges and high tides also led to localised flooding.

Ferry sailings and some flights were also cancelled.