Thousands protesting against housing crisis around the country

Update - 1.15pm: Housing protests are underway at 20 locations around the country including Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Sligo, Drogheda and Bray.

The largest demonstration being held at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

The housing activist group, Take Back The City, is behind today's events. The organisers say the housing crisis is an 'island-wide' issue.

Organisers of today's demonstrations say they're calling on "grassroots groups, housing activists, and community groups nationwide" to take part.

Crowds starting to gather at the #TakeBackTheCity protest at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. Several protests are taking part across the country today as part of the National Day of Action pic.twitter.com/nfXHOUfbsv — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) September 22, 2018

Activists in Dublin say they have also occupied a vacant property in Crumlin to coincide with today's demonstrations.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said: “Activists are challenging the idea that properties can lie vacant in the midst of a housing crisis.

"They recognise that the government’s commitment to the market is providing no real solutions."

Earlier: Protest against housing crisis to take place in 13 counties

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a national protest against the housing crisis today.

Today is your opportunity to get involved in #TakeBackTheCity or not. pic.twitter.com/ABFsDdL2Tm — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) September 22, 2018

Demonstrations are set to be held across 13 counties with the largest starting at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show just under 10,000 people accessed emergency accommodation in July.

Aaron from Take Back the City says homelessness is an island-wide problem.

A recent Take Back the City protest. Pic: Collins

He said: I think the question of the housing crisis is somethong that's affecting all directly or indirectly and is the issue of the day for most Irish people.

"Day by day there is an ineptitude from the Government to solve this crisis and it's something that affects all of us."