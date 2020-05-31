News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thousands of tonnes of water dumped on Kildare wildfires threatening explosives factory

Thousands of tonnes of water dumped on Kildare wildfires threatening explosives factory
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 31, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Air Corps helicopters have dumped thousands of tonnes of water on wildfires in north Kildare, which had threatened an explosives factory.

There were fears last night's fire at Hortstown and the Bog of Allen, might reach the Irish Industrial Explosives plant at Clonagh.

It is under control now, but Mick Power, estates risk manager with Coillte, says it shows how easily things can get out of hand.

He is urging people to be sensible with sources of ignition while the country is under a status red wildfire warning.

"If those four elements come together," he said, "you have a heavy fuel load, that the fuel load is dry, conditions around are dry and you have a drying wind, well you have a problem on your hands straight away.

"So that's the position we find ourself in and will be in for the weekend."

READ MORE

Three in custody following seizure of 8 million cigarettes in Armagh

More on this topic

Expert says Wicklow gorse fire 'wiped out habitats'Expert says Wicklow gorse fire 'wiped out habitats'

'Vigilance' urged after wildfires in Co Louth'Vigilance' urged after wildfires in Co Louth

Fire chief 'furious' at malicious gorse fires which are 'serious drain on resources'Fire chief 'furious' at malicious gorse fires which are 'serious drain on resources'

Spikes in emissions in Cork and Kerry linked to gorse firesSpikes in emissions in Cork and Kerry linked to gorse fires


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Wildfires

More in this Section

Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast houseBurglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and KildareTwo appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Coronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in IrelandCoronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in Ireland

SpaceX and Nasa's second attempt to launch astronauts will cross Irish skies tonightSpaceX and Nasa's second attempt to launch astronauts will cross Irish skies tonight


Lifestyle

A Spectacular 28.86-carat ring, the largest D-colour diamond ever offered online, will come up at Christie's Jewels in New York from June 16-30.High value diamond adds serious sparkle to online sale

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Irish stew with a twist; Yellow Pepper Omelette

‘There are two of us, in it together’From Chestnut to Sage - how family food businesses, real labours of love, are coping with Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »