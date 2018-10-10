Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thousands of students to receive Leaving Cert results upgrade

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 08:30 AM

Students who appealed exam results in this years Leaving Certificate can find out their new marks today.

Thousands of students will be able to access their results from midday.

It comes as the State Examinations Commission confirms it is to review the appeal timelines in the wake of a High Court Ruling.

Rebecca Carter

Around 57,000 students received their Leaving Cert results in August, and in September almost 5,200 requested rechecks.

The process set out by The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is now complete and has led to almost 1,500 upgraded marks.

Most of the upgrades came in Biology, followed by Maths, English and Chemistry.

The SEC has also confirmed it is to review its appeals process timelines following a High Court ruling.

Student Rebecca Carter was successful in having her results rechecked in time to secure a place on her chosen college course, after the Court ruled the system of rechecking of exams was 'highly unfair.'

Students can access their appealed marks through the examinations.ie website from midday today.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Leaving CertEducation

Related Articles

UCD to accept more students with exam upgrades on an 'exceptional basis'

Department may make Irish compulsory for overseas students

Rebecca Carter's marks upgraded following successful appeal

State Examinations Commission to consider impact of exam appeal ruling

More in this Section

The Euromillions results are in...

Gardaí continue to quiz woman over fatal stabbing

Taoiseach issues Halloween deadline to Martin to agree on new confidence and supply deal

Diversion option for death threat ‘prank’ teen


Breaking Stories

From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delivers an epic journey

John O’Brien’s Nightingale takes flight with Oscar Wilde adaption

'We talk about depression but when it comes to life-long debilitating mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »