Thousands of students to receive Leaving Cert results upgrade

Students who appealed exam results in this years Leaving Certificate can find out their new marks today.

Thousands of students will be able to access their results from midday.

It comes as the State Examinations Commission confirms it is to review the appeal timelines in the wake of a High Court Ruling.

Around 57,000 students received their Leaving Cert results in August, and in September almost 5,200 requested rechecks.

The process set out by The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is now complete and has led to almost 1,500 upgraded marks.

Most of the upgrades came in Biology, followed by Maths, English and Chemistry.

The SEC has also confirmed it is to review its appeals process timelines following a High Court ruling.

Student Rebecca Carter was successful in having her results rechecked in time to secure a place on her chosen college course, after the Court ruled the system of rechecking of exams was 'highly unfair.'

Students can access their appealed marks through the examinations.ie website from midday today.

