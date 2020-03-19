News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thousands of public sector employees did not receive wages; Efforts underway to resolve issue

Thousands of public sector employees did not receive wages; Efforts underway to resolve issue
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Thousands of public sector employees did not receive their wages today.

The National Shared Services Office (NSSO) has apologised for the delay.

The issue affected accounts which are connected to a number of Departments and Offices.

In a statement, the NSSO said “it is aware that salary payments due today have not transferred into the bank accounts of employees of your Department/Office.

“We are working very hard to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency and have the full salary credited to their accounts as soon as possible.

“The NSSO wish to sincerely apologise to the staff affected.

“A further update will issue as soon as possible to confirm when payment will be made.”

READ MORE

Students to get full marks for cancelled Leaving and Junior Cert oral and practical tests


More in this Section

Increase in racist hate speech in past two years, say Irish Network Against RacismIncrease in racist hate speech in past two years, say Irish Network Against Racism

Foster: Close cooperation between Leinster House and Stormont on coronavirusFoster: Close cooperation between Leinster House and Stormont on coronavirus

Amount of land for sale in Ireland dropped by 20% last yearAmount of land for sale in Ireland dropped by 20% last year

30,000 new coronavirus testing kits due to arrive today30,000 new coronavirus testing kits due to arrive today


Lifestyle

The Menu takes huge solace in the truly inspirational response of the Irish food world and the Irish public at large, all rallying to support one another.The Menu: Feed the Heroes; Support local producers

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »