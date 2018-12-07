NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Thousands of people failing to claim medical expense tax relief despite eligibility

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 03:36 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

People are being urged to claim tax relief on medical expenses.

In 2017, Revenue data shows 454,700 people claimed the relief, which amounts to 20% of those currently working in Ireland.

Taxback.com say that there are over two million people in this country who would be eligible to claim tax back on medical expenses.

They are drawing further attention to the issue, on the back of Revenue’s current communications campaign, whereby they are writing to over 125,000 taxpayers as a reminder to claim entitlements before the Dec 31 deadline for 2014 claims.

The average refund for medical expenses over four years is €494.

READ MORE: HSE supports decision to close Tralee Women's Resource Centre

"Most people have to make at least one trip to the doctor over the year, but even if they manage to avoid it this year – surely, they have had to go at some stage in the previous four years?" said Eileen Devereux, Commercial Director at Taxback.com.

"That’s how far back you can go when claiming medical expense relief.

Analysis of our own customer records indicates the average refund for medical expenses over four years total €494.

"But Revenue figures show, in no uncertain terms, that the medical expense relief, which arguably has the most application to households throughout the country, is probably the most underutilised tax relief available.”

The tax experts say that a year-on-year comparison of Revenue figures reveals that the numbers claiming are growing – a trend which they say is “encouraging” and one they hope to see continue in the future.

Ms Devereux continued: "Anything to do with tax and form filling tends to make people’s eyes glaze over, but in reality, this is one of the most straightforward things you’ll ever do in terms of “personal admin” – easier than shopping online I would say.

"Most people incur medical expenses throughout the year – particularly parents with young children. Trips to the doctor’s surgery become commonplace for a lot of families over the years, with a trip costing anywhere from €40 to €70.

"So, if a couple with three children takes even just five trips to their GP in a year that bill hits approximately €250 – you could get €50 of this back from the Revenue. It makes so much sense to claim."


KEYWORDS

HealthExpensesTax

More in this Section

Schools to face inspections on child protection policies

People in Dublin suburb told to report suspicious behaviour following muggings

Vicky Phelan providing funds to pay for €2,000 test for women seeking access to ‘wonderdrug’

Gardaí seek help locating missing 66-year-old from Wexford


Lifestyle

Darina Allen has the perfect lamb shanks winter warmer recipe for your weekend

Last dance coming for Strictly stars

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: She's as deluded as a bus driver applying to join Sundays Well Tennis Club

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »