Thousands of hospital staff set to strike in new year after industrial action ballot

Up to 3,500 medical staff in Irish hospitals are threatening to go on strike in the new year.

The Irish Medical Organisation balloted its consultants and non-consultant hospital doctors, in a row over pay parity.

They have voted by 94% in favour of industrial action, which is likely to take place early in 2020.

It is the first time consultants and NCHDs have opted to go on strike, but they say they've exhausted every other option.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, says the action is no surprise.

"There will be huge popular for this strike because anyone who has been in our health service has nothing but good words to say about our doctors and our consultants on the front line trying to deliver care.

"I think people know where the fault lies, they know the fault lies with this government and indeed their partners in Fianna Fáil.

"I hope that the government will have learned lessons from the nurses dispute. Face-to-face negotiations are the only way to solve any industrial dispute," she added.