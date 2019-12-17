News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thousands of hospital staff set to strike in new year after industrial action ballot

Thousands of hospital staff set to strike in new year after industrial action ballot
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:45 PM

Up to 3,500 medical staff in Irish hospitals are threatening to go on strike in the new year.

The Irish Medical Organisation balloted its consultants and non-consultant hospital doctors, in a row over pay parity.

They have voted by 94% in favour of industrial action, which is likely to take place early in 2020.

It is the first time consultants and NCHDs have opted to go on strike, but they say they've exhausted every other option.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, says the action is no surprise.

"There will be huge popular for this strike because anyone who has been in our health service has nothing but good words to say about our doctors and our consultants on the front line trying to deliver care.

"I think people know where the fault lies, they know the fault lies with this government and indeed their partners in Fianna Fáil.

"I hope that the government will have learned lessons from the nurses dispute. Face-to-face negotiations are the only way to solve any industrial dispute," she added.

More on this topic

Committee to hear HSE €319m over budget but 'variance' less than last yearCommittee to hear HSE €319m over budget but 'variance' less than last year

2,458 cases of mumps reported to HSE so far this year2,458 cases of mumps reported to HSE so far this year

Staff at University Hospital Limerick 'cannot cope' with the 'stress' of overcrowded conditionsStaff at University Hospital Limerick 'cannot cope' with the 'stress' of overcrowded conditions

363 data protection breaches recorded by HSE363 data protection breaches recorded by HSE


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

Judi Dench and Ian McKellen talk to Laura Harding to talk about the seemingly impossible task of producing an ‘unfilmable’ musical.Feline fine: Bringing Cats to the big screen

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »