Thousands of euro worth of mobiles stolen in Roscommon

A witness appeal has been issued after thousands of euro worth of phones were stolen in Roscommon town today.

Up to four masked raiders used a sledgehammer to force open the shutters of the Vodafone shop on main street at around 4.30am today.

Gardaí are looking for a Silver 5 series BMW with number plates stolen from two cars in Lanesborough last night.

Anyone who was in Lanesborough or Roscommon between 4am and 5am today, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact gardaí on 090 6638300.