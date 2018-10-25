Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thousands of empty bedrooms in council-owned homes in Dublin

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 12:58 PM

More than 12,700 bedrooms in council-owned homes in Dublin are lying empty.

It has also been revealed that almost 200 four and five bedroom homes across the city are occupied by just one person.

It comes as latest figures show almost 10,000 people are living in emergency accommodation.

Karl Deeter of Irish Mortgage Brokers says the Government is not doing enough to tackle the housing crisis.

READ MORE: Teaching and tech the most desired career paths, research shows

"Well there's 10,000 under-occupied homes and that's just in the four Dublin councils," he said.

"You have hundreds, thousands of examples of one person living in a two, three, four, even five-bedroom home.

"At the same time we have families of five and six people living in a one bedroom home.

"At a minimum we should be swapping some of the tenants around but the councils aren't able to manage this and government doesn't seem to want to fix it."

Digital Desk


More in this Section

These are the roads that will be closed during the Dublin Marathon this weekend

Dublin Port preparing for custom checks after Brexit

Two charged with murder of man in Portaferry

Only male midwife at CUMH dies suddenly


Breaking Stories

Everything we love about department stores – and what we’re losing as they shut down

Winter coats: This season’s 6 key trends

A Question of Taste: Paul Dunlea

Julia Roberts moves to the small screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »